TuYa iH-F8260

Model iH-F8260 Vendor TuYa Description Universal smart IR remote control Exposes switch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, battery, voltage, linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the learn_ir_code property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": "ON"} , {"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or {"learn_ir_code": "undefined"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

# Learned ir code (text)

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

# Ir code to send (text)

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE} .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .