TuYa iH-F8260
|Model
|iH-F8260
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Universal smart IR remote control
|Exposes
|switch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, battery, voltage, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
learn_ir_code property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"learn_ir_code": "ON"},
{"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or
{"learn_ir_code": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Learned ir code (text)
The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the
learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Ir code to send (text)
The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.