Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa iH-F8260

ModeliH-F8260
VendorTuYa
DescriptionUniversal smart IR remote control
Exposesswitch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, battery, voltage, linkquality
PictureTuYa iH-F8260

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the learn_ir_code property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": "ON"}, {"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or {"learn_ir_code": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Learned ir code (text)

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Ir code to send (text)

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.