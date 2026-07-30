LinknLink eMotion Air

Model eMotion Air Vendor LinknLink Description Battery-Powered mmWave Presence Multi-Sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, illuminance, occupancy, battery, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .