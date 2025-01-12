ZYXH ZYXH_switch_24
|Model
|ZYXH_switch_24
|Vendor
|ZYXH
|Description
|24 gang switch
|Exposes
|switch (state)
|Picture
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l5 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l5 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l5": "ON"},
{"state_l5": "OFF"} or
{"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l6 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l6 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l6": "ON"},
{"state_l6": "OFF"} or
{"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l7 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l7 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l7": "ON"},
{"state_l7": "OFF"} or
{"state_l7": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l8 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l8 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l8": "ON"},
{"state_l8": "OFF"} or
{"state_l8": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l9 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l9 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l9": "ON"},
{"state_l9": "OFF"} or
{"state_l9": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l10 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l10 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l10": "ON"},
{"state_l10": "OFF"} or
{"state_l10": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l11 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l11 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l11": "ON"},
{"state_l11": "OFF"} or
{"state_l11": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l12 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l12 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l12": "ON"},
{"state_l12": "OFF"} or
{"state_l12": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l13 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l13 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l13": "ON"},
{"state_l13": "OFF"} or
{"state_l13": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l14 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l14 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l14": "ON"},
{"state_l14": "OFF"} or
{"state_l14": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l15 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l15 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l15": "ON"},
{"state_l15": "OFF"} or
{"state_l15": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l16 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l16 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l16": "ON"},
{"state_l16": "OFF"} or
{"state_l16": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l17 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l17 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l17": "ON"},
{"state_l17": "OFF"} or
{"state_l17": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l18 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l18 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l18": "ON"},
{"state_l18": "OFF"} or
{"state_l18": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l19 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l19 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l19": "ON"},
{"state_l19": "OFF"} or
{"state_l19": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l20 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l20 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l20": "ON"},
{"state_l20": "OFF"} or
{"state_l20": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l21 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l21 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l21": "ON"},
{"state_l21": "OFF"} or
{"state_l21": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l22 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l22 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l22": "ON"},
{"state_l22": "OFF"} or
{"state_l22": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l23 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l23 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l23": "ON"},
{"state_l23": "OFF"} or
{"state_l23": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l24 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l24 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l24": "ON"},
{"state_l24": "OFF"} or
{"state_l24": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.