Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZYXH

ModelZYXH
VendorTuYa
Description24 gang switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureTuYa ZYXH

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l4 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"}, {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l5 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l5 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l5": "ON"}, {"state_l5": "OFF"} or {"state_l5": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l6 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l6 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l6": "ON"}, {"state_l6": "OFF"} or {"state_l6": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l7 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l7 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l7": "ON"}, {"state_l7": "OFF"} or {"state_l7": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l8 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l8 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l8": "ON"}, {"state_l8": "OFF"} or {"state_l8": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l9 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l9 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l9": "ON"}, {"state_l9": "OFF"} or {"state_l9": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l10 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l10 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l10": "ON"}, {"state_l10": "OFF"} or {"state_l10": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l11 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l11 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l11": "ON"}, {"state_l11": "OFF"} or {"state_l11": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l12 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l12 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l12": "ON"}, {"state_l12": "OFF"} or {"state_l12": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l13 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l13 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l13": "ON"}, {"state_l13": "OFF"} or {"state_l13": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l14 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l14 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l14": "ON"}, {"state_l14": "OFF"} or {"state_l14": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l15 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l15 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l15": "ON"}, {"state_l15": "OFF"} or {"state_l15": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l16 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l16 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l16": "ON"}, {"state_l16": "OFF"} or {"state_l16": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l17 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l17 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l17": "ON"}, {"state_l17": "OFF"} or {"state_l17": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l18 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l18 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l18": "ON"}, {"state_l18": "OFF"} or {"state_l18": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l19 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l19 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l19": "ON"}, {"state_l19": "OFF"} or {"state_l19": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l20 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l20 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l20": "ON"}, {"state_l20": "OFF"} or {"state_l20": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l21 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l21 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l21": "ON"}, {"state_l21": "OFF"} or {"state_l21": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l22 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l22 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l22": "ON"}, {"state_l22": "OFF"} or {"state_l22": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l23 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l23 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l23": "ON"}, {"state_l23": "OFF"} or {"state_l23": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch (l24 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l24 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l24": "ON"}, {"state_l24": "OFF"} or {"state_l24": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.