Yale ZYA-C4-MOD-S
|Model
|ZYA-C4-MOD-S
|Vendor
|Yale
|Description
|Control4 module for Yale KeyFree/Keyless/Doorman/Assure/nexTouch locks
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To pair the device; permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT, ensure that the ZYA-C4-MOD-S is inserted into the lock, click the button next to the module 3 times (a chime should sound), wait and another chime should sound on success. If the pariring fails, the lock will beep 3 times and flash a red light - if this happens, repeat the process again.
Removing
To remove the device, please do not use the delete device facility in Zigbee2MQTT - this will likely fail. Instead, click the button next to the module 3 times a chime should sound, followed shortly by another. You should then see in Zigbee2MQTT that the device has successfully left the network and should be available for re-pairing.
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Action (enum)
Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
lock,
unlock,
lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
lock_failure_invalid_schedule,
unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id,
unlock_failure_invalid_schedule,
one_touch_lock,
key_lock,
key_unlock,
auto_lock,
schedule_lock,
schedule_unlock,
manual_lock,
manual_unlock,
non_access_user_operational_event.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.