Yale ZYA-C4-MOD-S

ModelZYA-C4-MOD-S
VendorYale
DescriptionControl4 module for Yale KeyFree/Keyless/Doorman/Assure/nexTouch locks
Exposeslock (state, lock_state), battery, battery_low, auto_lock_time, volume, action
PictureYale ZYA-C4-MOD-S

Notes

Pairing

To pair the device; permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT, ensure that the ZYA-C4-MOD-S is inserted into the lock, click the button next to the module 3 times (a chime should sound), wait and another chime should sound on success. If the pariring fails, the lock will beep 3 times and flash a red light - if this happens, repeat the process again.

Removing

To remove the device, please do not use the delete device facility in Zigbee2MQTT - this will likely fail. Instead, click the button next to the module 3 times a chime should sound, followed shortly by another. You should then see in Zigbee2MQTT that the device has successfully left the network and should be available for re-pairing.

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Auto lock time (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the auto_lock_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_lock_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_lock_time": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: off, 30seconds, 60seconds, 2minutes, 3minutes.

Volume (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: silent, low, high.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, lock, unlock, lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, lock_failure_invalid_schedule, unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, unlock_failure_invalid_schedule, one_touch_lock, key_lock, key_unlock, auto_lock, schedule_lock, schedule_unlock, manual_lock, manual_unlock, non_access_user_operational_event.