Zigbee2MQTT

Yale ZYA-C4-MOD-S

ModelZYA-C4-MOD-S
VendorYale
DescriptionControl4 module for Yale KeyFree/Keyless/Doorman/Assure/nexTouch locks
Exposeslock (state, lock_state), action, linkquality
PictureYale ZYA-C4-MOD-S

Notes

Pairing

To pair the device; permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT, ensure that the ZYA-C4-MOD-S is inserted into the lock, click the button next to the module 3 times (a chime should sound), wait and another chime should sound on success. If the pariring fails, the lock will beep 3 times and flash a red light - if this happens, repeat the process again.

Removing

To remove the device, please do not use the delete device facility in Zigbee2MQTT - this will likely fail. Instead, click the button next to the module 3 times a chime should sound, followed shortly by another. You should then see in Zigbee2MQTT that the device has successfully left the network and should be available for re-pairing.

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Action (enum)

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, lock, unlock, lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, lock_failure_invalid_schedule, unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id, unlock_failure_invalid_schedule, one_touch_lock, key_lock, key_unlock, auto_lock, schedule_lock, schedule_unlock, manual_lock, manual_unlock, non_access_user_operational_event.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.