Yale ZYA-C4-MOD-S

Model ZYA-C4-MOD-S Vendor Yale Description Control4 module for Yale KeyFree/Keyless/Doorman/Assure/nexTouch locks Exposes lock (state, lock_state), action, linkquality Picture

To pair the device; permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT, ensure that the ZYA-C4-MOD-S is inserted into the lock, click the button next to the module 3 times (a chime should sound), wait and another chime should sound on success. If the pariring fails, the lock will beep 3 times and flash a red light - if this happens, repeat the process again.

To remove the device, please do not use the delete device facility in Zigbee2MQTT - this will likely fail. Instead, click the button next to the module 3 times a chime should sound, followed shortly by another. You should then see in Zigbee2MQTT that the device has successfully left the network and should be available for re-pairing.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , lock , unlock , lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , lock_failure_invalid_schedule , unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , unlock_failure_invalid_schedule , one_touch_lock , key_lock , key_unlock , auto_lock , schedule_lock , schedule_unlock , manual_lock , manual_unlock , non_access_user_operational_event .