Yale ZYA-C4-MOD-S

Model ZYA-C4-MOD-S Vendor Yale Description Control4 module for Yale KeyFree/Keyless/Doorman/Assure/nexTouch locks Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, battery_low, auto_lock_time, volume, action Picture

To pair the device; permit joining in Zigbee2MQTT, ensure that the ZYA-C4-MOD-S is inserted into the lock, click the button next to the module 3 times (a chime should sound), wait and another chime should sound on success. If the pariring fails, the lock will beep 3 times and flash a red light - if this happens, repeat the process again.

To remove the device, please do not use the delete device facility in Zigbee2MQTT - this will likely fail. Instead, click the button next to the module 3 times a chime should sound, followed shortly by another. You should then see in Zigbee2MQTT that the device has successfully left the network and should be available for re-pairing.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the auto_lock_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_lock_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_lock_time": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: off , 30seconds , 60seconds , 2minutes , 3minutes .

Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: silent , low , high .