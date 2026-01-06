Tuya ZY-ZHPS01-24G

Model ZY-ZHPS01-24G Vendor Tuya Description 24GHz mmWave human presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, dis_current, presence_delay, movesensitivity, breathsensitivity, movedistance_max, movedistance_min, breathdistance_max, breathdistance_min, self_learning, restore_factory_setting Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

measurement_poll_interval : This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of -1

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Current detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the dis_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .

Presence delay. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the movesensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"movesensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Breath sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the breathsensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breathsensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the movedistance_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"movedistance_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the movedistance_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"movedistance_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Breath detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the breathdistance_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breathdistance_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Breath detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the breathdistance_min property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breathdistance_min": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Self learning mode. Value can be found in the published state on the self_learning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_learning": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , stop .