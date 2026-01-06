Tuya ZY-ZHPS01-24G
|Model
|ZY-ZHPS01-24G
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|24GHz mmWave human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, dis_current, presence_delay, movesensitivity, breathsensitivity, movedistance_max, movedistance_min, breathdistance_max, breathdistance_min, self_learning, restore_factory_setting
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
measurement_poll_interval: This device does not support reporting electric measurements so it is polled instead. The default poll interval is 60 seconds, set to -1 to disable. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
-1
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Dis current (numeric)
Current detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
dis_current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Presence delay (numeric)
Presence delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Movesensitivity (numeric)
Move sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
movesensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"movesensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Breathsensitivity (numeric)
Breath sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
breathsensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breathsensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Movedistance max (numeric)
Move detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
movedistance_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"movedistance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Movedistance min (numeric)
Move detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
movedistance_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"movedistance_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Breathdistance max (numeric)
Breath detection max distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
breathdistance_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breathdistance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Breathdistance min (numeric)
Breath detection min distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
breathdistance_min property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breathdistance_min": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
cm.
Self learning (enum)
Self learning mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_learning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_learning": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
start,
stop.
Restore factory setting (binary)
Factory reset (behavior depends on firmware). Value can be found in the published state on the
restore_factory_setting property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"restore_factory_setting": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true restore factory setting is ON, if
false OFF.