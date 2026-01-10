Tuya ZY-N1

Model ZY-N1 Vendor Tuya Description Sound level sensor Exposes noise, noise_detected, noise_status, noise_state, report_mode, noise_lower_limit, noise_upper_limit, collect_time, noise_hold_time, noise_delay, report_threshold, indicator Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Measured sound level, reported according to report_threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the noise property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is dB .

Noise above noise_upper_limit detected (respects noise_delay and noise_hold_time). Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true noise detected is ON, if false OFF.

Current level: below noise_lower_limit, between the limits, or above noise_upper_limit. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_noise , noise_normal , noise .

Debounced noise state including its duration. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: noise , no_noise , noise_2min , noise_5min , no_noise_2min , no_noise_5min , no_noise_10min , noise_normal , noise_normal_2min , noise_normal_5min .

collect_noise_floor: measures for collect_time, then sets noise_lower_limit to the maximum + 1 dB; realtime: reports every second for collect_time. Both switch back to threshold afterwards. Value can be found in the published state on the report_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: collect_noise_floor , realtime , threshold .

Below this level the status is no_noise. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_lower_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_lower_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is dB .

Above this level the status is noise (labelled 'Min Sound Threshold' in the Tuya app). Value can be found in the published state on the noise_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is dB .

Duration of the collect_noise_floor and realtime modes. Value can be found in the published state on the collect_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"collect_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is s .

How long noise is held after the level drops. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_hold_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_hold_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

How long the level must stay above noise_upper_limit before noise is reported. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

Report the sound level when it changes by this amount. With no_report (default) it is only sent on query. Value can be found in the published state on the report_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"report_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 1_db , 3_db , 5_db , 10_db , 20_db , no_report .