Tuya ZY-M100-S_1

ModelZY-M100-S_1
VendorTuya
DescriptionMini human breathe sensor
Exposesilluminance, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time
PictureTuya ZY-M100-S_1

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Radar sensitivity (numeric)

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

Minimum range (numeric)

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5. The unit of this value is m.

Maximum range (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5. The unit of this value is m.

Detection delay (numeric)

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is s.

Fading time (numeric)

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1500. The unit of this value is s.