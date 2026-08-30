Tuya ZY-M100-S_1
|Model
|ZY-M100-S_1
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Mini human breathe sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Minimum range (numeric)
Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.5. The unit of this value is
m.
Maximum range (numeric)
Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximum_range property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.5. The unit of this value is
m.
Detection delay (numeric)
Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
s.
Fading time (numeric)
Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
1500. The unit of this value is
s.