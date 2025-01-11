Zemismart ZXMIR-02

Model ZXMIR-02 Vendor Zemismart Description Universal smart IR remote control Exposes learn_ir_code, learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send Picture

Turn on to learn new IR code. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON learn ir code is ON, if OFF OFF.

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.