SMTONOFF ZXB3-125

ModelZXB3-125
VendorSMTONOFF
DescriptionThree-phase breaker
Exposesswitch (state), energy, faults, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, temperature, leakage_test, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, insufficient_balance_breaker, insufficient_balance_threshold, overload_breaker, overload_threshold, leakage_breaker, leakage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold
PictureSMTONOFF ZXB3-125

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Faults (list)

List of current faults. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"faults": ["short_circuit", "surge", "overload", "leakage_current", "temperature", "fire", "high_power", "self_test", "over_current", "unbalance", "over_voltage", "under_voltage", "miss_phase", "outage", "magnetism", "credit", "no_balance"]}

Voltage a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Leakage test (binary)

Turn ON to perform a leagage test. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON leakage test is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over current breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over current threshold (numeric)

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63. The unit of this value is A.

Over voltage breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Over voltage threshold (numeric)

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 250 and the maximum value is 300. The unit of this value is V.

Under voltage breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Under voltage threshold (numeric)

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 200. The unit of this value is V.

Insufficient balance breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the insufficient_balance_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"insufficient_balance_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON insufficient balance breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Insufficient balance threshold (numeric)

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the insufficient_balance_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"insufficient_balance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 65535. The unit of this value is kWh.

Overload breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the overload_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"overload_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON overload breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Overload threshold (numeric)

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the overload_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"overload_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 25. The unit of this value is kW.

Leakage breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON leakage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Leakage threshold (numeric)

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90. The unit of this value is mA.

High temperature breaker (binary)

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON high temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

High temperature threshold (numeric)

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 40 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is °C.