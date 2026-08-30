SMTONOFF ZXB3-125
|Model
|ZXB3-125
|Vendor
|SMTONOFF
|Description
|Three-phase breaker
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, faults, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, temperature, leakage_test, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, insufficient_balance_breaker, insufficient_balance_threshold, overload_breaker, overload_threshold, leakage_breaker, leakage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Faults (list)
List of current faults. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"faults": ["short_circuit", "surge", "overload", "leakage_current", "temperature", "fire", "high_power", "self_test", "over_current", "unbalance", "over_voltage", "under_voltage", "miss_phase", "outage", "magnetism", "credit", "no_balance"]}
Voltage a (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Leakage test (binary)
Turn ON to perform a leagage test. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON leakage test is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over current breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over current breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over current threshold (numeric)
Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
63. The unit of this value is
A.
Over voltage breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON over voltage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Over voltage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
250 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
V.
Under voltage breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON under voltage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Under voltage threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
150 and the maximum value is
200. The unit of this value is
V.
Insufficient balance breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
insufficient_balance_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"insufficient_balance_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON insufficient balance breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Insufficient balance threshold (numeric)
Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
insufficient_balance_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"insufficient_balance_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Overload breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
overload_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"overload_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON overload breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Overload threshold (numeric)
Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
overload_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"overload_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
25. The unit of this value is
kW.
Leakage breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON leakage breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Leakage threshold (numeric)
Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
mA.
High temperature breaker (binary)
OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON high temperature breaker is ON, if
OFF OFF.
High temperature threshold (numeric)
Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature_threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
40 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.