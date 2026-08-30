SMTONOFF ZXB3-125

Model ZXB3-125 Vendor SMTONOFF Description Three-phase breaker Exposes switch (state), energy, faults, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, temperature, leakage_test, over_current_breaker, over_current_threshold, over_voltage_breaker, over_voltage_threshold, under_voltage_breaker, under_voltage_threshold, insufficient_balance_breaker, insufficient_balance_threshold, overload_breaker, overload_threshold, leakage_breaker, leakage_threshold, high_temperature_breaker, high_temperature_threshold Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

List of current faults. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"faults": ["short_circuit", "surge", "overload", "leakage_current", "temperature", "fire", "high_power", "self_test", "over_current", "unbalance", "over_voltage", "under_voltage", "miss_phase", "outage", "magnetism", "credit", "no_balance"]}

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Turn ON to perform a leagage test. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_test": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON leakage test is ON, if OFF OFF.

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over current breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_current_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_current_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 63 . The unit of this value is A .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON over voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the over_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"over_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 250 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is V .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON under voltage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the under_voltage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"under_voltage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 200 . The unit of this value is V .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the insufficient_balance_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"insufficient_balance_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON insufficient balance breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the insufficient_balance_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"insufficient_balance_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is kWh .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the overload_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"overload_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON overload breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the overload_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"overload_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 25 . The unit of this value is kW .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON leakage breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setup the value on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is mA .

OFF - alarm only, ON - relay will turn off when threshold reached. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature_breaker property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature_breaker": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON high temperature breaker is ON, if OFF OFF.