AVATTO ZWPM16-2
|Model
|ZWPM16-2
|Vendor
|AVATTO
|Description
|Zigbee smart energy meter 80A/2CH
|Exposes
|voltage_l1, power_l1, current_l1, energy_l1, daily_energy_l1, voltage_l2, power_l2, current_l2, energy_l2, daily_energy_l2
|Picture
Exposes
Voltage l1 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current l1 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy l1 (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Daily energy l1 (numeric)
Daily energy L1. Value can be found in the published state on the
daily_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Voltage l2 (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current l2 (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy l2 (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Daily energy l2 (numeric)
Daily energy L2. Value can be found in the published state on the
daily_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.