AVATTO ZWPM16-2

Model ZWPM16-2 Vendor AVATTO Description Zigbee smart energy meter 80A/2CH Exposes voltage_l1, power_l1, current_l1, energy_l1, daily_energy_l1, voltage_l2, power_l2, current_l2, energy_l2, daily_energy_l2 Picture

Measured electrical potential value (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Daily energy L1. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Measured electrical potential value (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured power (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Sum of consumed energy (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .