AVATTO ZWPM16-2

ModelZWPM16-2
VendorAVATTO
DescriptionZigbee smart energy meter 80A/2CH
Exposesvoltage_l1, power_l1, current_l1, energy_l1, daily_energy_l1, voltage_l2, power_l2, current_l2, energy_l2, daily_energy_l2
PictureAVATTO ZWPM16-2

Exposes

Voltage l1 (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power l1 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the power_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current l1 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the current_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy l1 (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase L1). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Daily energy l1 (numeric)

Daily energy L1. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_energy_l1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Voltage l2 (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power l2 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the power_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current l2 (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the current_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy l2 (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy (phase L2). Value can be found in the published state on the energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Daily energy l2 (numeric)

Daily energy L2. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_energy_l2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.