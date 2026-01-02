Nova Digital ZVL-PRO

Model ZVL-PRO Vendor Nova Digital Description Water walve Exposes switch (state), battery, countdown, work_state, water_once Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Countdown time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Current state of operation. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: auto , manual , idle .