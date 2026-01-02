Nova Digital ZVL-PRO
|Model
|ZVL-PRO
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|Water walve
|Exposes
|switch (state), battery, countdown, work_state, water_once
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Work state (enum)
Current state of operation. Value can be found in the published state on the
work_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
auto,
manual,
idle.
Water once (numeric)
Consumption from the last watering. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_once property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.