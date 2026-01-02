Nova Digital ZVL-PRO

ModelZVL-PRO
VendorNova Digital
DescriptionWater walve
Exposesswitch (state), battery, countdown, work_state, water_once
PictureNova Digital ZVL-PRO

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Work state (enum)

Current state of operation. Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: auto, manual, idle.

Water once (numeric)

Consumption from the last watering. Value can be found in the published state on the water_once property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L.