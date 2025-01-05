Nova Digital ZVL-DUAL
|Model
|ZVL-DUAL
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|Water Valve with 2 zones
|Exposes
|valve_1, countdown_1, valve_2, countdown_2, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Valve 1 (binary)
Switch state. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON valve 1 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Countdown 1 (numeric)
Countdown timer for valve operation. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Valve 2 (binary)
Switch state. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON valve 2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Countdown 2 (numeric)
Countdown timer for valve operation. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1440. The unit of this value is
min.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.