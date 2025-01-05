Nova Digital ZVL-DUAL

ModelZVL-DUAL
VendorNova Digital
DescriptionWater Valve with 2 zones
Exposesvalve_1, countdown_1, valve_2, countdown_2, battery
PictureNova Digital ZVL-DUAL

Exposes

Valve 1 (binary)

Switch state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON valve 1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown 1 (numeric)

Countdown timer for valve operation. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

Valve 2 (binary)

Switch state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON valve 2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown 2 (numeric)

Countdown timer for valve operation. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440. The unit of this value is min.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.