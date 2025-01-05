Nova Digital ZVL-DUAL

Model ZVL-DUAL Vendor Nova Digital Description Water Valve with 2 zones Exposes valve_1, countdown_1, valve_2, countdown_2, battery Picture

Switch state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON valve 1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown timer for valve operation. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .

Switch state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON valve 2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Countdown timer for valve operation. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1440 . The unit of this value is min .