RTX ZVG1
|Model
|ZVG1
|Vendor
|RTX
|Description
|Zigbee smart water valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), battery, weather_delay, timer_state, timer, timer_time_left, last_valve_open_duration, water_consumed, cycle_timer_1, cycle_timer_2, cycle_timer_3, cycle_timer_4, normal_schedule_timer_1, normal_schedule_timer_2, normal_schedule_timer_3, normal_schedule_timer_4, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device for 3 seconds. After this the device will automatically join.
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Weather_delay (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
weather_delay property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
disabled,
24h,
48h,
72h.
Timer_state (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
timer_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disabled,
active,
enabled.
Timer (numeric)
Auto off after specific time. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.
Timer_time_left (numeric)
Auto off timer time left. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer_time_left property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Last_valve_open_duration (numeric)
Time the valve was open when state on. Value can be found in the published state on the
last_valve_open_duration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Water_consumed (numeric)
Liters of water consumed. Value can be found in the published state on the
water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
l.
Cycle_timer_1 (text)
Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_timer_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_timer_1": NEW_VALUE}.
Cycle_timer_2 (text)
Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_timer_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_timer_2": NEW_VALUE}.
Cycle_timer_3 (text)
Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_timer_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_timer_3": NEW_VALUE}.
Cycle_timer_4 (text)
Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
cycle_timer_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cycle_timer_4": NEW_VALUE}.
Normal_schedule_timer_1 (text)
Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
normal_schedule_timer_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"normal_schedule_timer_1": NEW_VALUE}.
Normal_schedule_timer_2 (text)
Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
normal_schedule_timer_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"normal_schedule_timer_2": NEW_VALUE}.
Normal_schedule_timer_3 (text)
Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
normal_schedule_timer_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"normal_schedule_timer_3": NEW_VALUE}.
Normal_schedule_timer_4 (text)
Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
normal_schedule_timer_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"normal_schedule_timer_4": NEW_VALUE}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.