# RTX ZVG1

Model ZVG1 Vendor RTX Description Zigbee smart water valve Exposes switch (state), battery, weather_delay, timer_state, timer, timer_time_left, last_valve_open_duration, water_consumed, cycle_timer_1, cycle_timer_2, cycle_timer_3, cycle_timer_4, normal_schedule_timer_1, normal_schedule_timer_2, normal_schedule_timer_3, normal_schedule_timer_4, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the button on the device for 3 seconds. After this the device will automatically join.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disabled , 24h , 48h , 72h .

Value can be found in the published state on the timer_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disabled , active , enabled .

Auto off after specific time. Value can be found in the published state on the timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Auto off timer time left. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_time_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Time the valve was open when state on. Value can be found in the published state on the last_valve_open_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Liters of water consumed. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is l .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_1": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_2": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_3": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_4": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_1": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_2": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_3": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_4": NEW_VALUE} .