Model ZVG1 Vendor RTX Description Zigbee smart water valve Exposes switch (state), battery, weather_delay, timer_state, timer, timer_time_left, last_valve_open_duration, water_consumed, cycle_timer_1, cycle_timer_2, cycle_timer_3, cycle_timer_4, normal_schedule_timer_1, normal_schedule_timer_2, normal_schedule_timer_3, normal_schedule_timer_4 Picture

Press and hold the button on the device for 3 seconds. After this the device will automatically join.

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "2000". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Value can be found in the published state on the weather_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disabled , 24h , 48h , 72h .

Value can be found in the published state on the timer_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: disabled , active , enabled .

Auto off after specific time. Value can be found in the published state on the timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is min .

Auto off timer time left. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_time_left property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Time the valve was open when state on. Value can be found in the published state on the last_valve_open_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Liters of water consumed. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_1": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_2": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_3": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 20:00 / 15 / 60 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 20:00 = end time 15 = irrigation duration in minutes 60 = pause duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_timer_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_timer_4": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_1": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_2": NEW_VALUE} .

Format 08:00 / 15 / MoTuWeThFrSaSu / 1 (08:00 = start time 15 = duration in minutes MoTu..= active weekdays 1 = deactivate timer with 0). Value can be found in the published state on the normal_schedule_timer_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"normal_schedule_timer_3": NEW_VALUE} .