Moes ZTS-EU_4gang
|Model
|ZTS-EU_4gang
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Wall touch light switch (4 gang)
|Exposes
|switch (state), indicate_light, power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Indicate_light (enum)
Indicator light status. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicate_light property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicate_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
switch,
position,
freeze.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.