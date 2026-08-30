Moes ZTS-EU_1gang

ModelZTS-EU_1gang
VendorMoes
DescriptionWall touch light switch (1 gang)
Exposesswitch (state), indicate_light, power_on_behavior
PictureMoes ZTS-EU_1gang

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Indicate light (enum)

Indicator light status. Value can be found in the published state on the indicate_light property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicate_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, switch, position, freeze.

Power on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, previous.