Moes ZTS-EU_1gang
|Model
|ZTS-EU_1gang
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Wall touch light switch (1 gang)
|Exposes
|switch (state), indicate_light, power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Indicate_light (enum)
Indicator light status. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicate_light property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicate_light": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
switch,
position,
freeze.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.