Moes ZTRV-ZX-TV02

Model ZTRV-ZX-TV02 Vendor Moes Description Thermostat radiator valve Exposes battery_low, child_lock, open_window, open_window_temperature, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, climate (preset, local_temperature_calibration, local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, system_mode), heating_stop, frost_protection, boost_timeset_countdown, holiday_temperature, holiday_start_stop, working_day, schedule, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, online, error_status Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Enables/disables the status on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON open window is ON, if OFF OFF.

Open window temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the open_window_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"open_window_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: preset , local_temperature_calibration , local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , system_mode .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , holiday . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , holiday . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

system_mode : Only for Homeassistant. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -5 and the maximum value is 5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Battery life can be prolonged by switching the heating off. To achieve this, the valve is closed fully. To activate the heating stop, the device display "HS", press the pair button to cancel.. Value can be found in the published state on the heating_stop property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heating_stop": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON heating stop is ON, if OFF OFF.

When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C.When Anti-Freezing function is activated, the temperature in the house is kept at 8 °C, the device display "AF".press the pair button to cancel.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Setting minimum 0 - maximum 465 seconds boost time. The boost (♨) function is activated. The remaining time for the function will be counted down in seconds ( 465 to 0 ).. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_timeset_countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_timeset_countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 465 . The unit of this value is s .

Holiday temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is °C .

The holiday mode will automatically start at the set time starting point and run the holiday temperature. Can be defined in the following format: startYear/startMonth/startDay startHours:startMinutes | endYear/endMonth/endDay endHours:endMinutes . For example: 2022/10/01 16:30 | 2022/10/21 18:10 . After the end of holiday mode, it switches to "auto" mode and uses schedule.. Value can be found in the published state on the holiday_start_stop property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"holiday_start_stop": NEW_VALUE} .

mon_sun - schedule for Monday used for each day (define it only for Monday). mon_fri+sat+sun - schedule for workdays used from Monday (define it only for Monday), Saturday and Sunday are defined separately. separate - schedule for each day is defined separately.. Value can be found in the published state on the working_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"working_day": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mon_sun , mon_fri+sat+sun , separate .

Schedule will work with "auto" preset. In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. Before using these properties, check working_day property. Each day can contain up to 10 segments. At least 1 segment should be defined. Different count of segments can be defined for each day, e.g., 3 segments for Monday, 5 segments for Thursday, etc. It should be defined in the following format: hours:minutes/temperature . Minutes can be only tens, i.e., 00, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50. Segments should be divided by space symbol. Each day should end with the last segment of 24:00. Examples: 04:00/20 08:30/22 10:10/18 18:40/24 22:50/19.5 ; 06:00/21.5 17:20/26 24:00/18 . The temperature will be set from the beginning/start of one period and until the next period, e.g., 04:00/20 24:00/22 means that from 00:00 to 04:00 temperature will be 20 degrees and from 04:00 to 00:00 temperature will be 22 degrees.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": {"week_day": VALUE, "schedule": VALUE}}

week_day (enum) allowed values: monday , tuesday , wednesday , thursday , friday , saturday , sunday

schedule (text)

Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The current data request from the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the online property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"online": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON online is ON, if OFF OFF.