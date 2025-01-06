Moes ZTRV-S01

Model ZTRV-S01 Vendor Moes Description Zigbee temperature control valve Exposes climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), window_detection, child_lock, frost_protection, eco, eco_temperature, window, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, min_temperature, max_temperature, position, battery, screen_orientation Picture

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration , preset , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto , manual , off , on . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 with a step size of 0.5 .

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON frost protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the eco property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON eco is ON, if OFF OFF.

Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals OPENED window is ON, if CLOSED OFF.

Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .