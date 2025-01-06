Moes ZTRV-S01
|Model
|ZTRV-S01
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Zigbee temperature control valve
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, running_state), window_detection, child_lock, frost_protection, eco, eco_temperature, window, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, min_temperature, max_temperature, position, battery, screen_orientation
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
off,
on. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-10and the maximum value is
10with a step size of
0.5.
Window detection (binary)
Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true window detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Frost protection (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON frost protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Eco (binary)
Eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eco is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Eco temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window (binary)
Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the
window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
OPENED window is ON, if
CLOSED OFF.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
20 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Screen orientation (enum)
Screen orientation. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
1.