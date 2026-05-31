TuYa ZT08
|Model
|ZT08
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Weather station with clock, internal/external temperature and humidity
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, external_temperature, battery_state, time_format
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
External temperature (numeric)
External probe temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery state (enum)
State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Time format (enum)
Clock time format on LCD. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_format property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
12h,
24h.