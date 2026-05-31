TuYa ZT08

ModelZT08
VendorTuYa
DescriptionWeather station with clock, internal/external temperature and humidity
Exposestemperature, humidity, external_temperature, battery_state, time_format
PictureTuYa ZT08

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

External temperature (numeric)

External probe temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Battery state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Time format (enum)

Clock time format on LCD. Value can be found in the published state on the time_format property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: 12h, 24h.