Somgoms ZSTY-SM-11ZG-US-W

Model ZSTY-SM-11ZG-US-W Vendor Somgoms Description 1 gang switch Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.