Somgoms ZSTY-SM-11ZG-US-W

ModelZSTY-SM-11ZG-US-W
VendorSomgoms
Description1 gang switch
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureSomgoms ZSTY-SM-11ZG-US-W

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.