TuYa ZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN

Model ZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN Vendor TuYa Description Smart smoke alarm Exposes smoke, fault_alarm, battery_state, battery, silence, self_test, smoke_concentration, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true fault_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true self_test is ON, if false OFF.

Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .