TuYa ZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN
|Model
|ZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Smart smoke alarm
|Exposes
|smoke, fault_alarm, battery_state, battery, silence, self_test, smoke_concentration, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Fault_alarm (binary)
Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true fault_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_state (enum)
State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Silence (binary)
Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true silence is ON, if
false OFF.
Self_test (binary)
Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true self_test is ON, if
false OFF.
Smoke_concentration (numeric)
Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.