Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN

ModelZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN
VendorTuYa
DescriptionSmart smoke alarm
Exposessmoke, fault_alarm, battery_state, battery, silence, self_test, smoke_concentration, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZSS-QY-SSD-A-EN

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Fault_alarm (binary)

Indicates whether a fault was detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true fault_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Silence (binary)

Silence the alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true silence is ON, if false OFF.

Self_test (binary)

Indicates whether the device is being self-tested. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true self_test is ON, if false OFF.

Smoke_concentration (numeric)

Parts per million of smoke detected. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_concentration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ppm.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.