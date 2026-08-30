Moes ZSS-HM-SSD01
|Model
|ZSS-HM-SSD01
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smoke sensor
|Exposes
|smoke, battery, battery_state, silence, self_test
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the test button three times in a row and a LED should be flashing green to indicate pairing mode.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery state (enum)
State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Silence (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
silence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON silence is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Self test (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
check_success,
check_failure.