Moes ZSS-HM-SSD01

Model ZSS-HM-SSD01 Vendor Moes Description Smoke sensor Exposes smoke, battery, battery_state, silence, self_test, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Battery state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON silence is ON, if OFF OFF.

# Self test (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , check_success , check_failure .