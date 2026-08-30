Moes ZSS-HM-SSD01

ModelZSS-HM-SSD01
VendorMoes
DescriptionSmoke sensor
Exposessmoke, battery, battery_state, silence, self_test
PictureMoes ZSS-HM-SSD01

Notes

Pairing

Press the test button three times in a row and a LED should be flashing green to indicate pairing mode.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Smoke (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Battery state (enum)

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, medium, high.

Silence (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the silence property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"silence": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON silence is ON, if OFF OFF.

Self test (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, check_success, check_failure.