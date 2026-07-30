Novato ZSN-03P

Model ZSN-03P Vendor Novato Description Temperature & humidity sensor Exposes temperature, humidity, battery_state, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .