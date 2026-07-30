Novato ZSN-03P
|Model
|ZSN-03P
|Vendor
|Novato
|Description
|Temperature & humidity sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery_state, temperature_unit, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery state (enum)
State of the battery. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration offset. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.