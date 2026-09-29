AVATTO ZSD20

ModelZSD20
VendorAVATTO
DescriptionSmart smoke alarm
Exposessmoke_sensor_state, self_checking, fault, battery, muffling
PictureAVATTO ZSD20

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Smoke sensor state (enum)

Smoke sensor state. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_sensor_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: alarm, normal.

Self checking (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the self_checking property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON self checking is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fault (text)

Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Muffling (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the muffling property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"muffling": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON muffling is ON, if OFF OFF.