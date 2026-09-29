AVATTO ZSD20
|Model
|ZSD20
|Vendor
|AVATTO
|Description
|Smart smoke alarm
|Exposes
|smoke_sensor_state, self_checking, fault, battery, muffling
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Smoke sensor state (enum)
Smoke sensor state. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_sensor_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
alarm,
normal.
Self checking (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
self_checking property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_checking": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON self checking is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fault (text)
Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Muffling (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
muffling property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"muffling": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON muffling is ON, if
OFF OFF.