Linkind ZS130000178
|Model
|ZS130000178
|Vendor
|Linkind
|Description
|Security system key fob
|Exposes
|action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Pairing instructions: hold the upper right (arm home) and lower left (disarm) buttons until the green LED at the top blinks rapidly, then release. Key fob should now be in pairing mode.
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
panic,
disarm,
arm_partial_zones,
arm_all_zones.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.