Linkind ZS130000178

ModelZS130000178
VendorLinkind
DescriptionSecurity system key fob
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureLinkind ZS130000178

Notes

Pairing

Pairing instructions: hold the upper right (arm home) and lower left (disarm) buttons until the green LED at the top blinks rapidly, then release. Key fob should now be in pairing mode.

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: panic, disarm, arm_partial_zones, arm_all_zones.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.