# Linkind ZS130000178

Model ZS130000178 Vendor Linkind Description Security system key fob Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Pairing instructions: hold the upper right (arm home) and lower left (disarm) buttons until the green LED at the top blinks rapidly, then release. Key fob should now be in pairing mode.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: panic , disarm , arm_partial_zones , arm_all_zones .