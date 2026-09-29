Model ZS06 Vendor Tuya Description Universal smart IR remote control Exposes learn_ir_code, learned_ir_code, learned_ir_timings, ir_code_to_send, ir_emitter Picture

Device can learn IR codes and send already known IR codes.

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can control the device:

Request:

{ "learn_ir_code" : "ON" }

The command activates the orange light on the device. You have several seconds to take source IR remote, move it closer to the device and press a button. The learned IR code will be exposed as learned_ir_code .

Request:

{ "ir_code_to_send" : "<previously learned IR code>" }

Turn on to learn a new IR code, turn off to stop learning. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON learn ir code is ON, if OFF OFF.

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The IR timings learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_timings property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The IR code or timings to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE} .