Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa ZS06

ModelZS06
VendorTuYa
DescriptionUniversal smart IR remote control
Exposesswitch (state), learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, linkquality
PictureTuYa ZS06

Notes

Device can learn IR codes and send already known IR codes.

Control

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can control the device:

Switch to a learning mode

Request:

{
    "learn_ir_code":"ON"
}

The command activates the orange light on the device. You have several seconds to take source IR remote, move it closer to the device and press a button. The learned IR code will be exposed as learned_ir_code.

Send already learned IR code

Request:

{
    "ir_code_to_send": "<previously learned IR code>"
}

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the learn_ir_code property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": "ON"}, {"learn_ir_code": "OFF"} or {"learn_ir_code": "undefined"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Learned_ir_code (text)

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Ir_code_to_send (text)

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.