WMUN ZS05
|Model
|ZS05
|Vendor
|WMUN
|Description
|Universal smart IR remote control on batteries
|Exposes
|learn_ir_code, learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send, battery
|Picture
Exposes
Learn ir code (binary)
Turn on to learn new IR code. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"learn_ir_code": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON learn ir code is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Learned ir code (text)
The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the
learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Ir code to send (text)
The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.