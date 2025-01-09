Moes ZS-D3
|Model
|ZS-D3
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Intelligent dimming switch - 3 gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), brightness_1, brightness_min_1, brightness_max_1, countdown_1, brightness_2, brightness_min_2, brightness_max_2, countdown_2, relay_status, brightness_3, brightness_min_3, brightness_max_3, countdown_3, light_mode, switch_backlight
|Picture
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
Brightness 1 (numeric)
Channel 1 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Brightness min 1 (numeric)
Channel 1 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_min_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_min_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Brightness max 1 (numeric)
Channel 1 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_max_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_max_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Countdown 1 (numeric)
Channel 1 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Brightness 2 (numeric)
Channel 2 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Brightness min 2 (numeric)
Channel 2 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_min_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_min_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Brightness max 2 (numeric)
Channel 2 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_max_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_max_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Countdown 2 (numeric)
Channel 2 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Relay status (enum)
Relay mode after power restoration. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
memory.
Brightness 3 (numeric)
Channel 3 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Brightness min 3 (numeric)
Channel 3 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_min_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_min_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Brightness max 3 (numeric)
Channel 3 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_max_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_max_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
1000.
Countdown 3 (numeric)
Channel 3 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
86400. The unit of this value is
s.
Light mode (enum)
Indicator light mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
relay,
pos.
Switch backlight (binary)
Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON switch backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.