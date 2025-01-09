Moes ZS-D3

ModelZS-D3
VendorMoes
DescriptionIntelligent dimming switch - 3 gang
Exposesswitch (state), brightness_1, brightness_min_1, brightness_max_1, countdown_1, brightness_2, brightness_min_2, brightness_max_2, countdown_2, relay_status, brightness_3, brightness_min_3, brightness_max_3, countdown_3, light_mode, switch_backlight
PictureMoes ZS-D3

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Switch (l3 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"}, {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""}.

Brightness 1 (numeric)

Channel 1 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Brightness min 1 (numeric)

Channel 1 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_min_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_min_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Brightness max 1 (numeric)

Channel 1 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_max_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_max_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Countdown 1 (numeric)

Channel 1 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Brightness 2 (numeric)

Channel 2 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Brightness min 2 (numeric)

Channel 2 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_min_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_min_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Brightness max 2 (numeric)

Channel 2 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_max_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_max_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Countdown 2 (numeric)

Channel 2 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_2 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Relay status (enum)

Relay mode after power restoration. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, memory.

Brightness 3 (numeric)

Channel 3 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Brightness min 3 (numeric)

Channel 3 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_min_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_min_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Brightness max 3 (numeric)

Channel 3 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_max_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_max_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000.

Countdown 3 (numeric)

Channel 3 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_3 property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400. The unit of this value is s.

Light mode (enum)

Indicator light mode. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, relay, pos.

Switch backlight (binary)

Backlight switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_backlight property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON switch backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.