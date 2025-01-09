Moes ZS-D1

Model ZS-D1 Vendor Moes Description Intelligent dimming switch - 1 gang Exposes switch (state), brightness_1, brightness_min_1, brightness_max_1, countdown_1, relay_status, light_mode, switch_backlight Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

Channel 1 brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000 .

Channel 1 minimum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_min_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_min_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000 .

Channel 1 maximum brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_max_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_max_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1000 .

Channel 1 countdown. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 86400 . The unit of this value is s .

Relay mode after power restoration. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , memory .

Indicator light mode. Value can be found in the published state on the light_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , relay , pos .