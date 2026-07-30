Moes ZRS-USC-WH
|Model
|ZRS-USC-WH
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smart curtain switch
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), calibration, backlight_mode, motor_steering, child_lock
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Calibration (enum)
Calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
START,
END.
Backlight mode (binary)
Backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Motor steering (enum)
Motor Steering. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_steering property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_steering": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
FORWARD,
BACKWARD.
Child lock (binary)
Child Lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON child lock is ON, if
OFF OFF.