Zigbee2MQTT

IMOU ZR1-EN

ModelZR1-EN
VendorIMOU
DescriptionZigbee ZR1 siren
Exposesbattery, warning, alarm, tamper, battery_low, linkquality
PictureIMOU ZR1-EN

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Warning (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"warning": {"mode": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "strobe_level": VALUE, "strobe": VALUE, "strobe_duty_cycle": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

  • mode (enum): Mode of the warning (sound effect) allowed values: stop, burglar, fire, emergency, police_panic, fire_panic, emergency_panic
  • level (enum): Sound level allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe_level (enum): Intensity of the strobe allowed values: low, medium, high, very_high
  • strobe (binary): Turn on/off the strobe (light) during warning allowed values: true or false
  • strobe_duty_cycle (numeric): Length of the flash cycle max value is 10
  • duration (numeric): Duration in seconds of the alarm unit is s

Alarm (binary)

Indicates whether the alarm is triggered. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates whether the battery of the device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.