Novato ZPV-01

Model ZPV-01 Vendor Novato Description Battery powered smart valve Exposes switch (state), valve_state, linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

# Valve state (enum)

State of the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: close , unknown , open .