Model ZPS4 Vendor RTX Description Human presence sensor Exposes presence, human_motion_state, dis_current, presence_time, motion_far_detection, motion_sensitivity, motionless_sensitivity, work_mode, output_switch, output_time, led_switch, lux_value Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Human Motion State. Value can be found in the published state on the human_motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , small , large .

Current distance of detected motion. Value can be found in the published state on the dis_current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Presence Time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Motion Range Detection. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_far_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_far_detection": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 150 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is cm .

Motion Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 .

Motionless Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motionless_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motionless_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7 .

Work Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , auto .

Output Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the output_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"output_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON output switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Output Times. Value can be found in the published state on the output_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"output_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is s .

Led Switch. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.