Zemismart ZPS-Z1

Model ZPS-Z1 Vendor Zemismart Description 24 GHz mmWave presence sensor Exposes occupancy, presence_state, illuminance, detection_range, presence_clear_cooldown, sensitivity_preset, auto_calibration, auto_calibration_status, led_indicator, energy_streaming, zone_1_motion_energy, zone_1_presence_energy, zone_2_motion_energy, zone_2_presence_energy, zone_3_motion_energy, zone_3_presence_energy, zone_4_motion_energy, zone_4_presence_energy, zone_5_motion_energy, zone_5_presence_energy, zone_6_motion_energy, zone_6_presence_energy, zone_7_motion_energy, zone_7_presence_energy, zone_8_motion_energy, zone_8_presence_energy, zone_9_motion_energy, zone_9_presence_energy, zone_10_motion_energy, zone_10_presence_energy, zone_1_active, zone_2_active, zone_3_active, zone_4_active, zone_5_active, zone_6_active, zone_7_active, zone_8_active, zone_9_active, zone_10_active, zone_1_motion_threshold, zone_1_presence_threshold, zone_2_motion_threshold, zone_2_presence_threshold, zone_3_motion_threshold, zone_3_presence_threshold, zone_4_motion_threshold, zone_4_presence_threshold, zone_5_motion_threshold, zone_5_presence_threshold, zone_6_motion_threshold, zone_6_presence_threshold, zone_7_motion_threshold, zone_7_presence_threshold, zone_8_motion_threshold, zone_8_presence_threshold, zone_9_motion_threshold, zone_9_presence_threshold, zone_10_motion_threshold, zone_10_presence_threshold Picture

The default view shows presence, illuminance, sensitivity, absence delay and the LED. Zigbee2MQTT also adds link quality. Enable show_advanced in the device-specific settings to expose the raw zone controls, automatic threshold learning and diagnostics.

Changing this option also changes Home Assistant discovery. Keep it enabled if HA automations depend on advanced entities. Existing flat MQTT report and command keys remain available in both views.

The supplier protocol defines detection_range as an integer 0–1500 cm with a step of 50. A sample accepted and reported 0→50→0 and was restored. This is a configuration round trip, not proof of detection coverage up to 15 meters. The special meaning of zero is unspecified.

energy_streaming accepts ON/OFF; legacy boolean MQTT commands remain accepted. It is a write-only command, not a readable streaming switch. A local session sends 5-second heartbeats and is capped at 5 minutes. An orderly Zigbee2MQTT stop requests explicit OFF after any in-flight ON. If an ON command is not acknowledged, the converter makes a best-effort OFF request because the device may still have received ON.

The supplier document describes a 10-second heartbeat timeout, but the tested sample was still reporting 14.73 seconds after the last heartbeat during a 15-second observation window. Explicit OFF stopped reporting. Do not rely on firmware expiry if the gateway abruptly loses power or becomes unreachable. A command-select value represents the selected command, not an observed streaming state.

DP117 contains ten raw zone values: 0 masked, 1 presence, 2 absence. Physical distance boundaries for each index are not specified. DP102 contains ten motion-energy bytes followed by ten presence-energy bytes, shown as raw 0–255 values.

DP124 contains two groups of ten threshold bytes. Their physical roles are not defined by the supplied document, so UI labels identify group 1 and group 2. Legacy motion_threshold and presence_threshold property names are retained for compatibility without asserting that semantic order. Writing a threshold does not automatically change the sensitivity preset.

sensor_close retains its protocol name; it does not fabricate an absence reading. The last occupancy value remains until a valid presence/absence report. DP105 purpose/cadence and DPs106/107 are not assigned guessed functions. Self-learning duration, full detection coverage, calibrated lux accuracy and long-term battery behavior have not been verified.

How to use device type specific configuration

show_advanced : Show zone tuning, self-learning and diagnostic fields. Disabled by default. This also changes which advanced entities are discovered by Home Assistant; MQTT fields remain available. The value must be true or false

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Binary presence detection. Person detected (true) or not detected (false).. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

absence — no one detected. presence — person detected. sensor_close — protocol state 2; its physical meaning is not specified. The last occupancy value is retained.. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: absence , presence , sensor_close .

Ambient light level (0–1300 lx).. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1300 . The unit of this value is lx .

Protocol DP2: 0–1500 cm in steps of 50. The meaning of 0 and actual sensing coverage are not specified. Only the 0-to-50-to-0 setting round trip has been tested on the sample.. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_range": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1500 . The unit of this value is cm .

Presence clear time before the sensor switches state to "absence". (2–60 s).. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_clear_cooldown property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_clear_cooldown": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_clear_cooldown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s .

Protocol presets: high=0, medium=1 (named min in the protocol), low=2, custom=3. Detailed detection behavior and its relationship to DP124 thresholds require device verification.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity_preset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity_preset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity_preset": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: high , medium , low , custom .

Start or cancel automatic threshold learning. The protocol does not specify warm-up time, learning duration or required room conditions. This operation can change thresholds.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start , cancel .

"standby" — idle. "start" — initiated. "learning" — in progress. "success" — thresholds updated. "fail" — failed. "cancel" — stopped by user.. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_calibration_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: standby , start , learning , success , fail , cancel .

Physical LED indicator of the sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Write-only DP104 command: ON starts 5-second heartbeats; OFF stops them and sends an explicit stop. Legacy boolean commands are accepted. Firmware timeout is not relied on: the tested sample continued beyond the documented 10 seconds. A local 5-minute limit and lifecycle cleanup request OFF; this is a command, not a readable device state.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"energy_streaming": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ON , OFF .

Zone 1 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 1 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 2 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 2 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 3 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 3 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 4 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 4 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 5 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 5 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 6 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 6 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 7 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_7_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 7 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_7_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 8 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_8_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 8 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_8_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 9 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_9_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 9 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_9_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 10 live motion energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_10_motion_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 10 live presence energy (raw 0–255; no physical unit).. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_10_presence_energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Zone 1: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_1_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_1_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 1 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 2: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_2_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_2_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 2 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 3: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_3_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_3_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 3 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 4: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_4_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_4_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 4 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 5: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_5_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_5_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 5 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 6: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_6_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_6_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 6 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 7: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_7_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_7_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_7_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 7 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 8: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_8_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_8_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_8_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 8 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 9: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_9_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_9_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_9_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 9 active is ON, if false OFF.

Zone 10: 0 is masked; 1/2 are unmasked presence/absence reports. Physical distance boundaries are not specified.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_10_active property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_10_active": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_10_active": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true zone 10 active is ON, if false OFF.

Raw DP124 byte 1 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_1_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_1_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 11 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_1_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_1_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 2 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_2_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_2_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 12 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_2_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_2_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 3 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_3_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_3_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 13 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_3_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_3_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 4 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_4_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_4_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 14 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_4_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_4_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 5 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_5_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_5_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 15 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_5_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_5_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 6 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_6_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_6_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 16 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_6_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_6_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 7 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_7_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_7_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_7_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 17 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_7_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_7_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_7_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 8 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_8_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_8_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_8_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 18 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_8_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_8_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_8_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 9 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_9_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_9_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_9_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 19 (0–255). Legacy presence_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_9_presence_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_9_presence_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_9_presence_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Raw DP124 byte 10 (0–255). Legacy motion_threshold key retained; the protocol does not identify the physical role of this group.. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_10_motion_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"zone_10_motion_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_10_motion_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .