# Xiaomi ZNXNKG02LM

Model ZNXNKG02LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara knob H1 (wireless) Exposes battery, voltage, action, operation_mode, action_rotation_angle, action_rotation_angle_speed, action_rotation_percent, action_rotation_percent_speed, action_rotation_time, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , hold , release , start_rotating , rotation , stop_rotating .

Button mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: event , command .

Rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_angle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is * .

Rotation angle speed. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_angle_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is * .

Rotation percent. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Rotation percent speed. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_percent_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Rotation time. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ms .