Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi ZNXNKG02LM

ModelZNXNKG02LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara knob H1 (wireless)
Exposesbattery, voltage, action, operation_mode, action_rotation_angle, action_rotation_angle_speed, action_rotation_percent, action_rotation_percent_speed, action_rotation_time, linkquality
PictureXiaomi ZNXNKG02LM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold, release, start_rotating, rotation, stop_rotating.

Operation_mode (enum)

Button mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: event, command.

Action_rotation_angle (numeric)

Rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_angle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is *.

Action_rotation_angle_speed (numeric)

Rotation angle speed. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_angle_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is *.

Action_rotation_percent (numeric)

Rotation percent. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_percent property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Action_rotation_percent_speed (numeric)

Rotation percent speed. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_percent_speed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Action_rotation_time (numeric)

Rotation time. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is ms.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.