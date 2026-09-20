Model ZNXNKG02LM Vendor Aqara Description Smart rotary knob H1 (wireless) Exposes operation_mode, battery, voltage, action_rotation_angle, action_rotation_angle_speed, action_rotation_percent, action_rotation_percent_speed, action_rotation_time, action_rotation_button_state, sensitivity, action Picture

Press and hold the button on the device until the blue light starts blinking, release it and the pairing should begin. If you're having problems pairing, try keeping the device alive (press the button every second) after pairing started, until pairing completed

The device may pair successfully and report button/rotation events, but configuration is unreliable. Zigbee2MQTT may report Device has no input cluster manuSpecificLumi and reading or changing the operation_mode or sensitivity settings may time out; see issue 29505.

Command mode is useful for binding. Event mode is useful for processing.. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: event , command .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_angle property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is * .

Rotation angle speed. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_angle_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is * .

Rotation percent. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_percent property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Rotation percent speed. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_percent_speed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Rotation time. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ms .

Button state during rotation. Value can be found in the published state on the action_rotation_button_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: released , pressed .

Rotation sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .