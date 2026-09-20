Aqara ZNXNKG02LM
|Model
|ZNXNKG02LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart rotary knob H1 (wireless)
|Exposes
|operation_mode, battery, voltage, action_rotation_angle, action_rotation_angle_speed, action_rotation_percent, action_rotation_percent_speed, action_rotation_time, action_rotation_button_state, sensitivity, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the device until the blue light starts blinking, release it and the pairing should begin. If you're having problems pairing, try keeping the device alive (press the button every second) after pairing started, until pairing completed
Configuration issues
The device may pair successfully and report button/rotation events, but configuration is unreliable. Zigbee2MQTT may report
Device has no input cluster manuSpecificLumi and reading or changing the
operation_mode or
sensitivity settings may time out; see issue 29505.
Exposes
Operation mode (enum)
Command mode is useful for binding. Event mode is useful for processing.. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
event,
command.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action rotation angle (numeric)
Rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_angle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
*.
Action rotation angle speed (numeric)
Rotation angle speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_angle_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
*.
Action rotation percent (numeric)
Rotation percent. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Action rotation percent speed (numeric)
Rotation percent speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_percent_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Action rotation time (numeric)
Rotation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Action rotation button state (enum)
Button state during rotation. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_button_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
released,
pressed.
Sensitivity (enum)
Rotation sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold,
single,
double,
release,
start_rotating,
rotation,
stop_rotating.