Xiaomi ZNXNKG02LM
|Model
|ZNXNKG02LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara knob H1 (wireless)
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action, operation_mode, action_rotation_angle, action_rotation_angle_speed, action_rotation_percent, action_rotation_percent_speed, action_rotation_time, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
hold,
release,
start_rotating,
rotation,
stop_rotating.
Operation_mode (enum)
Button mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
event,
command.
Action_rotation_angle (numeric)
Rotation angle. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_angle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
*.
Action_rotation_angle_speed (numeric)
Rotation angle speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_angle_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
*.
Action_rotation_percent (numeric)
Rotation percent. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_percent property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Action_rotation_percent_speed (numeric)
Rotation percent speed. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_percent_speed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Action_rotation_time (numeric)
Rotation time. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_rotation_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ms.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.