Aqara ZNMS13LM
|Model
|ZNMS13LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart door lock S2 Pro
|Exposes
|state, reverse, action
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
UNLOCK state is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Reverse (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
UNLOCK reverse is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
finger_not_match,
password_not_match,
reverse_lock,
reverse_lock_cancel,
locked,
lock_opened,
finger_add,
finger_delete,
password_add,
password_delete,
lock_opened_inside,
lock_opened_outside,
ring_bell,
change_language_to,
finger_open,
password_open,
door_closed.