Xiaomi ZNMS13LM

ModelZNMS13LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara S2 lock pro
Exposesstate, reverse, action, linkquality
PictureXiaomi ZNMS13LM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

State (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Reverse (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Action (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: finger_not_match, password_not_match, reverse_lock, reverse_lock_cancel, locked, lock_opened, finger_add, finger_delete, password_add, password_delete, lock_opened_inside, lock_opened_outside, ring_bell, change_language_to, finger_open, password_open, door_closed.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.