Model ZNMS12LM Vendor Aqara Description Smart door lock S2 Exposes battery, voltage, battery_low, state, reverse, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.