Xiaomi ZNMS12LM
|Model
|ZNMS12LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara S2 lock
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, battery_low, state, reverse, action, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
State (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
UNLOCK state is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Reverse (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
UNLOCK reverse is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Action (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
finger_not_match,
password_not_match,
reverse_lock,
reverse_lock_cancel,
locked,
lock_opened,
finger_add,
finger_delete,
password_add,
password_delete,
lock_opened_inside,
lock_opened_outside,
ring_bell,
change_language_to,
finger_open,
password_open,
door_closed.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.