Aqara ZNMS12LM

ModelZNMS12LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionSmart door lock S2
Exposesbattery, voltage, battery_low, state, reverse, action
PictureAqara ZNMS12LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Battery low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

State (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Reverse (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: finger_not_match, password_not_match, reverse_lock, reverse_lock_cancel, locked, lock_opened, finger_add, finger_delete, password_add, password_delete, lock_opened_inside, lock_opened_outside, ring_bell, change_language_to, finger_open, password_open, door_closed.