Model ZNMS12LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara S2 lock Exposes battery, voltage, battery_low, state, reverse, action, linkquality Picture

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: finger_not_match , password_not_match , reverse_lock , reverse_lock_cancel , locked , lock_opened , finger_add , finger_delete , password_add , password_delete , lock_opened_inside , lock_opened_outside , ring_bell , change_language_to , finger_open , password_open , door_closed .