Aqara ZNMS12LM
|Model
|ZNMS12LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart door lock S2
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, battery_low, state, reverse, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
State (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
UNLOCK state is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Reverse (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
UNLOCK reverse is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
finger_not_match,
password_not_match,
reverse_lock,
reverse_lock_cancel,
locked,
lock_opened,
finger_add,
finger_delete,
password_add,
password_delete,
lock_opened_inside,
lock_opened_outside,
ring_bell,
change_language_to,
finger_open,
password_open,
door_closed.