Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi ZNMS12LM

ModelZNMS12LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara S2 lock
Exposesbattery, voltage, battery_low, state, reverse, action, linkquality
PictureXiaomi ZNMS12LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

State (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Reverse (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Action (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: finger_not_match, password_not_match, reverse_lock, reverse_lock_cancel, locked, lock_opened, finger_add, finger_delete, password_add, password_delete, lock_opened_inside, lock_opened_outside, ring_bell, change_language_to, finger_open, password_open, door_closed.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.