# Xiaomi ZNMS11LM

Model ZNMS11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Xiaomi Aqara smart lock Exposes state, reverse, action, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: finger_not_match , password_not_match , reverse_lock , reverse_lock_cancel , locked , lock_opened , finger_add , finger_delete , password_add , password_delete , lock_opened_inside , lock_opened_outside , ring_bell , change_language_to , finger_open , password_open , door_closed .