Aqara ZNMS11LM

ModelZNMS11LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionSmart door lock
Exposesstate, reverse, action
PictureAqara ZNMS11LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Exposes

State (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Reverse (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: finger_not_match, password_not_match, reverse_lock, reverse_lock_cancel, locked, lock_opened, finger_add, finger_delete, password_add, password_delete, lock_opened_inside, lock_opened_outside, ring_bell, change_language_to, finger_open, password_open, door_closed.