Model ZNMS11LM Vendor Aqara Description Smart door lock Exposes state, reverse, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK state is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the reverse property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals UNLOCK reverse is ON, if LOCK OFF.