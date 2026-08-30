Aqara ZNGZDJ16LM

ModelZNGZDJ16LM
VendorAqara
DescriptionRoller shade controller T1C
Exposescover (state, position), running
PictureAqara ZNGZDJ16LM

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. To read the current state of this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Running (binary)

Whether the motor is moving or not. Value can be found in the published state on the running property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true running is ON, if false OFF.