Xiaomi ZNCWWSQ01LM
|Model
|ZNCWWSQ01LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara pet feeder C1
|Exposes
|feed, feeding_source, feeding_size, portions_per_day, weight_per_day, error, schedule, switch (state), lock (state), mode, serving_size, portion_weight, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Feed (enum)
Start feeding. Value can be found in the published state on the
feed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"feed": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ``,
START.
Feeding_source (enum)
Feeding source. Value can be found in the published state on the
feeding_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual,
remote.
Feeding_size (numeric)
Feeding size. Value can be found in the published state on the
feeding_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
portion.
Portions_per_day (numeric)
Portions per day. Value can be found in the published state on the
portions_per_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Weight_per_day (numeric)
Weight per day. Value can be found in the published state on the
weight_per_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
g.
Error (binary)
Indicates wether there is an error with the feeder. Value can be found in the published state on the
error property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true error is ON, if
false OFF.
Schedule (list)
Feeding schedule. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule": [{"days": VALUE, "hour": VALUE, "minute": VALUE, "size": VALUE}]}
days(enum) allowed values:
everyday,
workdays,
weekend,
mon,
tue,
wed,
thu,
fri,
sat,
sun,
mon-wed-fri-sun,
tue-thu-sat
hour(numeric)
minute(numeric)
size(numeric)
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
led_indicator property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_indicator": "ON"},
{"led_indicator": "OFF"} or
{"led_indicator": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Mode (enum)
Feeding mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual.
Serving_size (numeric)
One serving size. Value can be found in the published state on the
serving_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"serving_size": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
portion.
Portion_weight (numeric)
Portion weight. Value can be found in the published state on the
portion_weight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"portion_weight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
g.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.