# Xiaomi ZNCWWSQ01LM

Model ZNCWWSQ01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara pet feeder C1 Exposes feed, feeding_source, feeding_size, portions_per_day, weight_per_day, error, schedule, switch (state), lock (state), mode, serving_size, portion_weight, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Start feeding. Value can be found in the published state on the feed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"feed": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ``, START .

Feeding source. Value can be found in the published state on the feeding_source property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: schedule , manual , remote .

Feeding size. Value can be found in the published state on the feeding_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is portion .

Portions per day. Value can be found in the published state on the portions_per_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Weight per day. Value can be found in the published state on the weight_per_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is g .

Indicates wether there is an error with the feeder. Value can be found in the published state on the error property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true error is ON, if false OFF.

Feeding schedule. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": [{"days": VALUE, "hour": VALUE, "minute": VALUE, "size": VALUE}]}

days (enum) allowed values: everyday , workdays , weekend , mon , tue , wed , thu , fri , sat , sun , mon-wed-fri-sun , tue-thu-sat

(enum) allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , hour (numeric)

(numeric) minute (numeric)

(numeric) size (numeric)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the led_indicator property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator": "ON"} , {"led_indicator": "OFF"} or {"led_indicator": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Feeding mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: schedule , manual .

One serving size. Value can be found in the published state on the serving_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"serving_size": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is portion .

Portion weight. Value can be found in the published state on the portion_weight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"portion_weight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is g .