Aqara ZNCWWSQ01LM
|Model
|ZNCWWSQ01LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart pet feeder C1
|Exposes
|feed, feeding_source, feeding_size, portions_per_day, weight_per_day, error, schedule, led_indicator, child_lock, mode, serving_size, portion_weight
|Picture
|White-label
|Aqara PETC1-M01
Notes
Pairing
To put the device in pairing mode, hold the reset button for 5 seconds. The LED light should blink quickly and it makes a beep sound once paired.
Some users required waiting until the pet feeder performs two audible beeps before turning pairing on in z2m for the device to join the mesh.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Feed (enum)
Start feeding. Value can be found in the published state on the
feed property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"feed": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: ``,
START.
Feeding source (enum)
Feeding source. Value can be found in the published state on the
feeding_source property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual,
remote.
Feeding size (numeric)
Feeding size. Value can be found in the published state on the
feeding_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
portion.
Portions per day (numeric)
Portions per day. Value can be found in the published state on the
portions_per_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Weight per day (numeric)
Weight per day. Value can be found in the published state on the
weight_per_day property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
g.
Error (binary)
Indicates whether there is an error with the feeder. Value can be found in the published state on the
error property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true error is ON, if
false OFF.
Schedule (list)
Feeding schedule. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule": [{"days": "VALUE", "hour": VALUE, "minute": VALUE, "size": VALUE}]}
days(enum) allowed values:
everyday,
workdays,
weekend,
mon,
tue,
wed,
thu,
fri,
sat,
sun,
mon-wed-fri-sun,
tue-thu-sat
hour(numeric)
minute(numeric)
size(numeric)
Disable LED at night (binary)
LED indicator will be disabled every day from 21:00 to 09:00. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_indicator": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON disable LED at night is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Mode (enum)
Feeding mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
schedule,
manual.
Serving size (numeric)
One serving size. Value can be found in the published state on the
serving_size property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"serving_size": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
portion.
Portion weight (numeric)
Portion weight. Value can be found in the published state on the
portion_weight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"portion_weight": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
g.