Model ZNCWWSQ01LM Vendor Aqara Description Smart pet feeder C1 Exposes feed, feeding_source, feeding_size, portions_per_day, weight_per_day, error, schedule, led_indicator, child_lock, mode, serving_size, portion_weight Picture White-label Aqara PETC1-M01

To put the device in pairing mode, hold the reset button for 5 seconds. The LED light should blink quickly and it makes a beep sound once paired.

Some users required waiting until the pet feeder performs two audible beeps before turning pairing on in z2m for the device to join the mesh.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Start feeding. Value can be found in the published state on the feed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"feed": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: ``, START .

Feeding source. Value can be found in the published state on the feeding_source property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: schedule , manual , remote .

Feeding size. Value can be found in the published state on the feeding_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is portion .

Portions per day. Value can be found in the published state on the portions_per_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Weight per day. Value can be found in the published state on the weight_per_day property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is g .

Indicates whether there is an error with the feeder. Value can be found in the published state on the error property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true error is ON, if false OFF.

Feeding schedule. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": [{"days": "VALUE", "hour": VALUE, "minute": VALUE, "size": VALUE}]}

days (enum) allowed values: everyday , workdays , weekend , mon , tue , wed , thu , fri , sat , sun , mon-wed-fri-sun , tue-thu-sat

(enum) allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , hour (numeric)

(numeric) minute (numeric)

(numeric) size (numeric)

LED indicator will be disabled every day from 21:00 to 09:00. Value can be found in the published state on the led_indicator property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_indicator": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON disable LED at night is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Feeding mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: schedule , manual .

One serving size. Value can be found in the published state on the serving_size property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"serving_size": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is portion .