Zemismart ZN2S-US1-SD

ModelZN2S-US1-SD
VendorZemismart
DescriptionSingle gang dimmer
Exposeslight (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, power_on_behavior, light_type, backlight_mode
Picture

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.

Power-on behavior (enum)

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, previous, on.

Light type (enum)

Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the light_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: led, incandescent, halogen.

Backlight mode (enum)

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, normal, inverted.