Zemismart ZN2S-US1-SD
|Model
|ZN2S-US1-SD
|Vendor
|Zemismart
|Description
|Single gang dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, min_brightness, max_brightness), countdown, power_on_behavior, light_type, backlight_mode
|Picture
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
min_brightness,
max_brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
previous,
on.
Light type (enum)
Type of light attached to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
light_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"light_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
led,
incandescent,
halogen.
Backlight mode (enum)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
normal,
inverted.