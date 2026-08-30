Zemismart ZMZ609-2

Model ZMZ609-2 Vendor Zemismart Description Zigbee neutral touchscreen switch 2 gang with power monitoring Exposes switch (state), countdown_l1, countdown_l2, power_on_behavior, radar_switch, child_lock, backlight, radar_distance, screen_off_time, name, energy, current, power, voltage Picture

The touchscreen also shows the current date, time and weather. The weather part is not read from the device but pushed to it: publish temperature_0 / humidity_0 / condition_0 (today) and temperature_1 / humidity_1 / condition_1 , temperature_2 / humidity_2 / condition_2 (next two days) to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set , e.g.:

{ "temperature_0" : 21 , "humidity_0" : 55 , "condition_0" : "sunny" }

These properties have no corresponding expose (there is nothing to configure in the UI), they only exist as a write-only channel meant to be fed periodically by an automation pulling from a weather service. Possible condition_X values: sunny , heavy_rain , cloudy , sandstorm , light_snow , snow , freezing_fog , rainstorm , shower , dust , spit , sleet , yin , freezing_rain , rain , fog , heavy_shower , heavy_snow , heavy_downpour , blizzard , hailstone , snow_shower , haze , thunder_shower .

How to use device type specific configuration

time_start : Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970 , 2000 , off

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Countdown for gang 1. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown for gang 2. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Backlight brightness. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Radar distance. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: short , medium_short , medium , medium_long , long .

Screen off time. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_off_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_off_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , 10 , 20 , 30 , 45 , 60 .

Display name for gang 1. Value can be found in the published state on the name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Display name for gang 2. Value can be found in the published state on the name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .