RTX ZMS4
|Model
|ZMS4
|Vendor
|RTX
|Description
|Zigbee PIR sensor
|Exposes
|battery_low, occupancy
|Picture
Exposes
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.