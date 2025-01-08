Zemismart ZMS-206US-1

Model ZMS-206US-1 Vendor Zemismart Description Smart screen switch 1 gang Exposes backlight_mode, switch (state), backlight_brightness, child_lock, switch_color_on, switch_color_off, indicator_status, delay_off_schedule, name, relay_status, countdown Picture

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Brightness of the light. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Switch lightcolor when on. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_color_on property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_color_on": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , blue , green , white , yellow , magenta , cyan , warm_white , warm_yellow .

Switch lightcolor when off. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_color_off property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_color_off": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , blue , green , white , yellow , magenta , cyan , warm_white , warm_yellow .

Indicator Light Status. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on_off_status , switch_position .

Switch lightcolor while delayed. Value can be found in the published state on the delay_off_schedule property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delay_off_schedule": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: red , blue , green , white , yellow , magenta , cyan , warm_white , warm_yellow .

Name for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"name": NEW_VALUE} .

Relay status for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: power_on , power_off , restart_memory .