Zemismart ZMS-206EU-3
|Model
|ZMS-206EU-3
|Vendor
|Zemismart
|Description
|Smart screen switch 3 gang
|Exposes
|backlight_mode, switch (state), backlight_brightness, child_lock, switch_color_on, switch_color_off, indicator_status, delay_off_schedule, name, relay_status, countdown
|Picture
Exposes
Backlight mode (binary)
Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
Backlight brightness (numeric)
Brightness of the light. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Switch color on (enum)
Switch lightcolor when on. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_color_on property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_color_on": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
red,
blue,
green,
white,
yellow,
magenta,
cyan,
warm_white,
warm_yellow.
Switch color off (enum)
Switch lightcolor when off. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_color_off property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_color_off": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
red,
blue,
green,
white,
yellow,
magenta,
cyan,
warm_white,
warm_yellow.
Indicator status (enum)
Indicator Light Status. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on_off_status,
switch_position.
Delay off schedule (enum)
Switch lightcolor while delayed. Value can be found in the published state on the
delay_off_schedule property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"delay_off_schedule": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
red,
blue,
green,
white,
yellow,
magenta,
cyan,
warm_white,
warm_yellow.
Name (text, l1 endpoint)
Name for Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Name (text, l2 endpoint)
Name for Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Name (text, l3 endpoint)
Name for Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Relay status (enum, l1 endpoint)
Relay Status for Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
power_on,
power_off,
restart_memory.
Relay status (enum, l2 endpoint)
Relay Status for Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
power_on,
power_off,
restart_memory.
Relay status (enum, l3 endpoint)
Relay Status for Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_status_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_status_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
power_on,
power_off,
restart_memory.
Countdown (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Countdown for Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Countdown for Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.
Countdown (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Countdown for Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.