Tervix ZM79E-DT

ModelZM79E-DT
VendorTervix
DescriptionPro Line Zigbee curtain motor
Exposeswork_state, cover (state, position), opening_mode, motor_direction, set_upper_limit, factory_reset
Work state (text)

Value can be found in the published state on the work_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Opening mode (enum)

Opening mode. Value can be found in the published state on the opening_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"opening_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: tilt, lift.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor side. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: left, right.

Set upper limit (enum)

Learning. Value can be found in the published state on the set_upper_limit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_upper_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start, stop.

Factory reset (enum)

Remove limits. Value can be found in the published state on the factory_reset property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"factory_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: SET.