Moes ZM6LT1
|Model
|ZM6LT1
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smart 1-phase energy power meter with CT sensor clamp
|Exposes
|energy, voltage, current, power, ac_frequency, reverse_energy, active_energy, fault, clear_event, online_state, countdown_1, device_restart
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Reverse energy (numeric)
Total reverse active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
reverse_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Active energy (numeric)
Total active energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
active_energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Fault (numeric)
Fault status. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Clear event (binary)
Clear event. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_event property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_event": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON clear event is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Online state (enum)
Online state. Value can be found in the published state on the
online_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
offline,
online.
Countdown 1 (numeric)
Countdown timer. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
s.
Device restart (binary)
Device restart. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"device_restart": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON device restart is ON, if
OFF OFF.