Zemismart ZM-RM02

Model ZM-RM02 Vendor Zemismart Description Smart 6 key scene switch Exposes battery, action, linkquality

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_hold , button_1_single , button_1_double , button_2_hold , button_2_single , button_2_double , button_3_hold , button_3_single , button_3_double , button_4_hold , button_4_single , button_4_double , button_5_hold , button_5_single , button_5_double , button_6_hold , button_6_single , button_6_double .