Zemismart ZM-RM02
|Model
|ZM-RM02
|Vendor
|Zemismart
|Description
|Smart 6 key scene switch
|Exposes
|battery, action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_hold,
button_1_single,
button_1_double,
button_2_hold,
button_2_single,
button_2_double,
button_3_hold,
button_3_single,
button_3_double,
button_4_hold,
button_4_single,
button_4_double,
button_5_hold,
button_5_single,
button_5_double,
button_6_hold,
button_6_single,
button_6_double.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.