Zigbee2MQTT

Zemismart ZM-RM02

ModelZM-RM02
VendorZemismart
DescriptionSmart 6 key scene switch
Exposesbattery, action, linkquality
PictureZemismart ZM-RM02

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: button_1_hold, button_1_single, button_1_double, button_2_hold, button_2_single, button_2_double, button_3_hold, button_3_single, button_3_double, button_4_hold, button_4_single, button_4_double, button_5_hold, button_5_single, button_5_double, button_6_hold, button_6_single, button_6_double.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.