Tuya ZM-35H-Q
|Model
|ZM-35H-Q
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Motion sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, battery_low, battery, sensitivity, keep_time
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
To start pairing, press the button (pinhole on the side of the device) using a pin/paperclip for approx. 10 seconds. The led will turn on, then start blinking while the pairing process is in progress.
Reading and Setting Values
As a low power device, the motion sensor isn't reachable most of the time, but only when active (e.g. because it detected motion). Therefore, requests to read or set values (i.e.
sensitivity or
keep_time) won't be processed right away, typically. Instead, they will be queued and sent on the next occasion.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensitivity (enum)
PIR sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensitivity": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
low,
medium,
high.
Keep time (enum)
PIR keep time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
keep_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keep_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keep_time": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
30,
60,
120.