Zemismart ZM-18-USB

ModelZM-18-USB
VendorZemismart
DescriptionUniversal smart IR remote control
Exposeslearn_ir_code, learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send
PictureZemismart ZM-18-USB

Exposes

Learn ir code (binary)

Turn on to learn new IR code. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"learn_ir_code": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON learn ir code is ON, if OFF OFF.

Learned ir code (text)

The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Ir code to send (text)

The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.